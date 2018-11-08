The Wraparound: Sabres 6, Canadiens 5 (OT)

MONTREAL — Rasmus Ristolainen's slap shot from the right circle 1:38 into overtime burned Carey Price to give the Buffalo Sabres a scintillating 6-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night in Bell Centre.

Ristolainen had been caught up ice but the Habs fired wide of the net on their break. The puck careened off the boards and the Buffalo defenseman burned down the ice en route to his second goal of the season.

It was a crazy game that saw the Sabres take four leads, only to see Montreal come back to tie each time. The Habs went ahead, 5-4, late in the second on a short-handed goal by former Sabre Nicolas Deslauriers but Buffalo tied it at 2:20 of the third on Jeff Skinner's second goal of the game.

Skinner and Vladimir Sobotka scored two goals apiece for Buffalo, with Skinner pushing his total to 11 — and all of them coming in the last 12 games. Montreal's Max Domi, who had two goals against Buffalo on Oct. 25 in KeyBank Center, had three assists for the Habs in this one.

Linus Ullmark struggled in the Buffalo net, getting pulled after two periods as he gave up five goals on 32 shots. Three of them were certainly questionable. Carter Hutton relieved him and made a huge stop as Artturi Lehkonen broke in short-handed just 15 seconds into the third period.

Skins Game: Skinner's 10th of the season came at 5:46 of the second period to snap a 3-3 tie and put the Sabres into a 4-3 lead. The goal came as he drove home a quick shot from the right circle after Jack Eichel's drive beat Carey Price but boomeranged off the goalpost directly to Skinner.

Getting Even, Part 4: Tomas Tatar pulled the Habs into a 4-4 tie at 10:17 with a tap-in off a 2-on-1 break, a common theme in the game. It came on Max Domi's third assist.

A friend's revenge: Deslauriers burned the Sabres for a short-handed goal with 1:57 left in the second period as he streaked through the right wing on Ullmark and unleashed a quick snapshot that beat the goalie through the legs. It was his first goal of the season.

Deslauriers, acquired in a trade with Buffalo last year, had 10 goals for Montreal last season. He did not score for the Sabres in 42 games of the 2016-17 season.

Frenzied First: The teams split six goals in the first period, which ended in a 3-3 tie after Montreal outshot the Sabres, 17-13, and came back to knot the score three times.

Sobotka had both of his goals in the period, opening the scoring with a tap-in on a 2-on-1 from Rodrigues, and getting his second at 14:40 to make it 2-1 by jamming home a Rodrigues rebound. Montreal challenged for goalie interference on Nathan Beaulieu, who appeared to slightly push Carey Price's pad with his stick, but the call on the ice stood.

Quick responses I: Montreal forged a 2-2 tie just 10 seconds after Sobotka's first goal when Matthew Peca went around Johan Larsson and fooled Ullmark with a dribbler between the goalie's legs.

Back in front: Conor Sheary scored his sixth of the season at 15:52, driving home a Casey Mittelstadt pass to put the Sabres in front, 3-2.

Quick response II: Montreal tied it again at 16:26 as a shot leaked through Ullmark and Andrew Shaw poked it into an empty net.

Back and forth: Map it out, and the teams split four goals over a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds in the first period.

No 40 in 4: The Sabres failed in their effort to get 40 shots on goal for the fourth straight game, ending with 31. They had last hit 40 in four straight in 1975.

Ouch alert: Patrik Berglund took a Jeff Petry shot to the foot while killing a penalty in the final minute, dove to get the puck out of the zone and then hobbled to the bench. He slowly headed off the ice to the dressing room at the horn but returned for the second period.

Up Next: The Sabres returned home after the game and will practice Friday in KeyBank Center. They host surprising Vancouver, featuring rookie sensation Elias Pettersson, in a matinee Saturday at 1.