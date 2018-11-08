Sabres at Habs: Five Things to Know

MONTREAL -- The Sabres keep shooting pucks but the euphoria over Saturday's 9-2 stomping of Ottawa has covered up the fact they're actually only 1-2-2 in their last five games, leaving them at 7-6-2 overall.

They get another chance tonight in Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens. It's a 7:30 game on MSG and WGR Radio. The Habs have alternated win-loss for 10 games and are 8-5-2.

Here are Five Things to Know about tonight's game:

1. In the nets: When the Sabres beat Montreal, 4-3, on Oct. 25 in KeyBank Center, the goaltending matchup was Carter Hutton vs. Antti Niemi. Tonight's game has Buffalo backup Linus Ullmark (3-0-1, 2.00/.934) against Montreal starter Carey Price (5-4-2, 2.81/.901).

Price's career mark against the Sabres is 16-12-8, 1.94/.936. He's up to 291 career wins, 23 shy of Hall of Famer Jacques Plante for the Habs' all-time record.

2. Shooting gallery: The Sabres have had 40+ shots on goal for three straight games (but have gone only 1-2 in them). It's the first time they've done that since 2009. If they hit 40 again tonight, it will be the first time it's been reached in four straight games since 1975. The Sabres are averaging 32.9 shots per game while Montreal is at 33.2.

3. Beaulieu is back: The Sabres have no changes at forward, which means Remi Elie and Tage Thompson will stay as healthy scratches. On defense, however, they're scratching Casey Nelson and putting in Nathan Beaulieu, who has sat for six of the last seven games. Beaulieu, of course, played for the Habs from 2013-17.

"I think it's time. I think he's been working really hard," coach Phil Housley said after practice Wednesday in Buffalo. "He's had a great attitude the last week. He's come to work, trying to get better. We're giving him an opportunity coming to Montreal but I just think his attitude and work level has risen the last week and that's really why he's getting an opportunity."

"I don't have to look too far for motivation tonight," Beaulieu said after today's morning skate. "I'm really excited and looking forward to the challenge."

Beaulieu, who has one goal and a plus-3 rating in eight games, will be paired with Rasmus Dahlin tonight as the Sabres' No. 1 overall pick continues his tour of partners on the team's defense corps.

"The biggest thing for him is that he's so confident in his own game," Beaulieu said. "It doesn't really matter who he's playing with. He's confident with his decision-making. I really like when he makes mistakes, he still tries to do things. It doesn't wear on him. It's pretty exciting to see for a kid that age."

4. The rest of the lineup card: Aside from Beaulieu taking over for Nelson, the 18 skaters dressing remain unchanged. Housley has flip-flopped Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Sobotka for tonight, putting Rodrigues back at center and Sobotka at left wing.

Housley said he wants to see the kind of play Rodrigues brought when he started the season centering Zemgus Girgensons and Jason Pominville on the fourth line.

"Good position, good in the defensive zone on the breakouts, good outlet passes," Housley said. "I think he's got a lot of speed so we want him to try to attack the game in the middle of the ice."

5. By the numbers: The Canadiens are just 25th in the NHL overall on the power play at 15.3 percent and 21st at home (14.7). The Sabres are only 24th on the road (15.6). The Habs are seventh in the league on the penalty kill (83.3) while Buffalo is only 20th (77.8) ... The Sabres have a positive goal differential at 5-on-5 (28-25), something they have not accomplished for a whole season since the 2013 lockout. ... Montreal's Max Domi had two goals in the first meeting and has burned the Sabres for six goals and nine points in seven career games. ... Tonight is the 200th career NHL game for Sabres winger Conor Sheary. Sheary's goal in the romp past Ottawa was his 100th career NHL point.