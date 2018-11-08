Buffalo man sentenced for April shooting

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in an April 30 shooting was sentenced Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Tanaja Whittaker, 18, fired his weapon at the victim while the victim was parked in the victim's driveway, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the victim, struck in the abdomen, drove to Buffalo General Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Buffalo Police tracked down Whittaker through his parole-issued ankle monitor. When police arrived at Whittaker's residence, they found a loaded shotgun, loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, an unloaded .22 caliber rifle and ammunition, prosecutors said.

Whittaker in October pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.