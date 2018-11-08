Buffalo man sentenced to 13 years for 2015 fatal shooting at block party

A Buffalo man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a 2015 block party, the Erie County District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Cornelius Jones, 28, fatally shot 21-year-old Daquawn Griggs of Buffalo at a neighborhood block party on Montana Avenue on July 5, 2015.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2018. He was originally arraigned in January on second-degree murder charges.

Jones was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski to the 13-year sentence followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. He was facing a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Homicide Division, including Detectives Scott Malec and Mark White, as well as Investigator Brian Ross of the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the DA’s Homicide Bureau and John P. Feroleto, Chief of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.