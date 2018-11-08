Former Bills GM Doug Whaley named senior VP of XFL

The XFL Thursday announced it has named former Buffalo Bills General Manager Doug Whaley the league's senior vice president of football operations.

Whaley continues to serve as director of college recruiting for the NFL Players Association's Collegiate Bowl, and will remain in that role through the end of the year, according to the XFL. The XFL is planning to begin play in early 2020.

"Based on his passion for all aspects of football, his intellect and vast experience as an NFL general manager, we believe that Doug is the perfect choice to lead the XFL's football operations," XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck was quoted as saying in a release from the league. "The quality of the on-field product is paramount to the XFL's success, and Doug, who is tech-savvy and a firm believer in analytics, brings football credibility and a strong work ethic to the team. I'm excited to begin working with him as we reimagine the game."

Whaley was with the Bills from 2010 to 2017, and was their GM from 2013 to 2017. The Bills fired him the day after last year's NFL draft.

"I'm excited to get started, knowing we have a lot of work ahead of us," Whaley was quoted as saying in the XFL release. "Nothing is more important than developing a fun, fast-paced game that football fans will embrace, and I look forward to making this challenge a reality."