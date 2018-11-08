[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jets QB Sam Darnold will reportedly miss Sunday's game vs. Bills

On Monday, it seemed that if the first edition of the Josh Allen-Sam Darnold showdown didn't happen this week, it would be due to Allen's injury. But now the scripts have flipped.

The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Darnold has a "significant" foot sprain that will keep him out of Sunday's game. Allen, meanwhile, was able to practice in a limited function Wednesday, keeping the door open for him to return from his elbow sprain.

“It’s really about feeling comfortable throwing again and making sure that I can continue to keep doing the things I was doing before the injury and doing it without thinking about it,” Allen said. “Sometimes, people have injuries and they might be fully healed to go, but something in their minds is telling them, ‘I shouldn’t stress it this much.’ We’re still just finding the boundaries that we can continue to push through or maybe we should pull it back. It’s just kind of a feel-out process right now.”

If neither player can go Sunday, the quarterback matchup would be either Derek Anderson or Nathan Peterman against Josh McCown.

Carucci: LeSean McCoy’s silence hardly befitting of Bills team captain: I thought this was interesting from Vic Carucci's column on LeSean McCoy, who has stopped talking to the media: When Carucci asked coach Sean McDermott if McCoy is upset he wasn't traded, McDermott didn't push back on the suggestion. "Yeah, those conversations, all of those conversations whether they’re a player and myself, a player and Brandon, Brandon and myself, those will stay confidential," McDermott said. That's definitely not confirmation, but it isn't a denial, either. Hmmm.

Harrison Phillips adds another impact tackle to first-year resume: Mitch Trubisky only dropped back to pass 21 times last Sunday, limiting the number of pressures the Bills could log. But Star Lotulelei managed to get one, while Phillips recorded a stop.

Roster moves: WR Cam Phillips and CB Xavier Coleman were signed to the practice squad Wednesday and WR Hunter Sharp was released. Meanwhile, CB Phillip Gaines, who was released Tuesday, landed with the Browns.

