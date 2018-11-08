BLOOM, Shirley (Goldstein)

BLOOM - Shirley

(nee Goldstein)

On November 3, 2018, in Woodbury, NY was born Shirley Markel Goldstein on June 29, 1920 to David and Ethel (ne;e Aronson) Goldstein in Buffalo, New York. Shirley grew up in Buffalo and attended public schools, winning the prestigious Jesse Ketchum award for academic excellence. Majoring in chemistry at the University of Buffalo, she met Marvin Bloom, a medical student, whom she married on June 11, 1943. Following graduation, Shirley worked as a laboratory technician in Buffalo. The couple moved to Manhattan where Shirley continued her work while Marvin served as intern and resident in Jersey City until called up for duty in the US Army Medical Corps, with assignment in Europe toward the end of World War II, in the early occupation phase. Shirley spent those two years back in Buffalo where her first child, David, was born. With the war over, Shirley and Marvin moved to Boston for training years in medicine and hematology, and the birth of Ellen. The family returned to Buffalo around 1950 where Barbara and Beth completed the family. Raising four youngsters and maintaining a home on Lafayette Avenue were Shirley's priorities during the children's formative years. Shirley was admired by family and friends for her culinary talents, including her consomme;, lobster, and gefilte fish. She took pride in hosting Thanksgiving dinners shared with longstanding family friends, the Kellers. Summer vacations carried the Blooms to Maine, the Adirondacks, Cape Hatteras, the Finger Lakes, Atlantic City, and New York City, for plays and sightseeing. Shirley was an avid reader, often diving deeply into the work of particular authors such as Thomas Wolfe, Willa Cather, Mary Renault, and Robertson Davis, as well as poetry and science fiction, and instilling love of reading in her children. After the children were grown, Shirley played a role in the administrative side of her husband's practice. In later years, Shirley and Marvin enjoyed visiting children and grandchildren, excursions to the Metropolitan Opera, the Shaw Festival, and seeing old and dear friends. The Blooms were lifelong members of Temple Beth Zion. The couple had been married for fifty-nine years when Marvin passed away at home on June 28, 2002. Shirley relocated to the Weinberg Campus in Getzville, NY, where she lived for several years before moving to The Arbors in Westbury on Long Island to be near her daughter, Beth. Shirley maintained her passion for reading even as she transitioned to a lovely nursing facility, White Oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Woodbury, NY, where she was given wonderful attention by caring staff and rarely was seen without a book in her lap. Even in her last months, when she seemed to have drifted off from everyday matters, she might shift into reciting bits of a poem or song from memory. Shirley passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon November 3, 2018, at 98 years of age. Survivors include her children: David A. (Martha) Bloom of Ann Arbor, Michigan,Ellen J. Bloom of Westminster, Colorado, Barbara A. (Patrick) Genevaz of Paris, France and Beth (James) Cunningham of Fulks Run, Virginia; sister Joan Marcia (Clark) Wagner of Chicago; grandchildren, Katherine and Aaron (Holland) Cunningham, Delphine (Oliver) Genevaz-Lefevre, Simon (Aurelie) Genevaz, and Juliette (Timothy) Gibbs, Chelsea Bloom-Smith (Aaron Reed), Alex Bloom, Amy (Mac) Fowle, Emily (Dustin Stewart) Bloom, and David S. (Anastasia Mori) Bloom; great-grandchildren, Henry and Emilia Cunningham, Naomi and Daniel Gibbs, Titouan Lefevre, Gabrielle Genevaz, Tatum and Jamison Reed, Jackson, Dillon, and Charlotte Fowle, Evelyn Stewart, and Axelle Bloom. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM from Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. Memorials in Shirley's memory are to be made to Temple Beth Zion, or White Oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Woodbury, NY. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.