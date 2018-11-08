Share this article

Shaq Lawson had three pressures against Chicago. (News file photo)

Bills' pass rush maintains standing near top of league after strong effort vs. Bears

Week 9's game against the Bears marked yet another impressive pass-rushing effort from the Bills in a loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on 10 of his 21 drop backs, which equates to a 47.6 percent pressure rate.

Over the past two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 69 drop backs, good for a 34.7 percent pressure rate.

Against Chicago, Jerry Hughes led Buffalo with four total pressures. Shaq Lawson had three. Matt Milano had two. Lawson's three pressures were the most he's had in a game in 2018 and tied for the second-most he's registered in a singular contest so far in his pro career.

Heading into the Week 10 game against the Jets, the Bills are still sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.1. The league pressure-rate average after Week 9 is 33.1 percent.

The Bears were able to pressure quarterback Nathan Peterman on 21 of his 59 drop backs, or 35.5 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Dion Dawkins had another disappointing effort, as he allowed four pressures against Chicago. He surrendered 10 quarterback pressures in the first six games of the 2018 season and has given up 12 in the last three outings.

New York is 11th in defensive pressure rate at 34.3 percent. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been pressured 36.2 percent of the time (116 of 320 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop Backs faced Pressure Rate
Philadelphia Eagles 151 362 41.71270718
Los Angeles Rams 135 331 40.78549849
Carolina Panthers 131 335 39.10447761
Jacksonville Jaguars 111 290 38.27586207
Green Bay Packers 113 301 37.54152824
Buffalo Bills 124 334 37.1257485
Minnesota Vikings 129 350 36.85714286
Pittsburgh Steelers 130 363 35.81267218
Dallas Cowboys 104 292 35.61643836
Washington Redskins 118 338 34.9112426
New York Jets 128 373 34.31635389
San Francisco 49ers 125 365 34.24657534
Los Angeles Chargers 111 326 34.04907975
Denver Broncos 115 338 34.02366864
Chicago Bears 114 337 33.82789318
New England Patriots 137 405 33.82716049
Kansas City Chiefs 140 415 33.73493976
Baltimore Ravens 123 365 33.69863014
Arizona Cardinals 96 298 32.2147651
Cincinnati Bengals 119 374 31.81818182
Tennessee Titans 93 295 31.52542373
Miami Dolphins 99 322 30.74534161
New Orleans Saints 100 327 30.58103976
Seattle Seahawks 89 296 30.06756757
Houston Texans 110 371 29.64959569
New York Giants 87 296 29.39189189
Cleveland Browns 111 396 28.03030303
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89 318 27.98742138
Atlanta Falcons 99 354 27.96610169
Detroit Lions 66 239 27.61506276
Indianapolis Colts 87 318 27.35849057
Oakland Raiders 50 250 20

