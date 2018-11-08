Bills' pass rush maintains standing near top of league after strong effort vs. Bears

Week 9's game against the Bears marked yet another impressive pass-rushing effort from the Bills in a loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on 10 of his 21 drop backs, which equates to a 47.6 percent pressure rate.

Over the past two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 24 of 69 drop backs, good for a 34.7 percent pressure rate.

Against Chicago, Jerry Hughes led Buffalo with four total pressures. Shaq Lawson had three. Matt Milano had two. Lawson's three pressures were the most he's had in a game in 2018 and tied for the second-most he's registered in a singular contest so far in his pro career.

Heading into the Week 10 game against the Jets, the Bills are still sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.1. The league pressure-rate average after Week 9 is 33.1 percent.

The Bears were able to pressure quarterback Nathan Peterman on 21 of his 59 drop backs, or 35.5 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Dion Dawkins had another disappointing effort, as he allowed four pressures against Chicago. He surrendered 10 quarterback pressures in the first six games of the 2018 season and has given up 12 in the last three outings.

New York is 11th in defensive pressure rate at 34.3 percent. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been pressured 36.2 percent of the time (116 of 320 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: