84-year-old woman injured in Niagara Falls purse snatching

An 84-year-old woman walking to the store was injured Wednesday afternoon in a purse snatching near Portage Road and Cedar Avenue, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim was waiting to cross Cedar at about 4 p.m. when she was pushed to the ground and her purse ripped off her shoulder, she told police.

The victim's wallet, which was inside her purse, was recovered outside Spallino Towers on Pine Avenue, but the cash inside was missing. Her purse was not found, according to the report.

She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated for a wrist injury.