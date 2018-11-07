Write-ins, absentees may not be enough to catch John Ingram in Lackawanna

More than 500 write-in votes were cast in the race for 1st Ward councilman in Lackawanna, but it probably won’t be enough for anyone to catch Democrat John Ingram, who tallied nearly 90 percent of the vote in Election Day polling.

Current 1st Ward Councilman Abdulsalam Noman, 59, also a Democrat, staged an aggressive write-in campaign after being knocked off the ballot by Ingram, 61, in the September primary. Noman served on the City Council from 2008 to 2016. He works at Lackawanna High School, where he serves as Arabic language translator and coach of the school's soccer teams.

On Wednesday, Noman remained optimistic, and he pointed to his estimated 150 absentee votes that remain to be counted.

“Hopefully at the end of the day, we will win,” said Noman. “It was a very expensive race, and a lot of work. A write-in campaign is not easy. Some people forget to fill in the bubble.”

Write-in votes are not valid if the oval that appears on the ballot next to the candidate's name is not filled in, according to the county Board of Elections.

Conservative Party candidate Daniel Koziol, 41, mounted a successful write-in campaign in the 1st Ward primary race to earn his spot on the ballot, but Tuesday’s tally of 129 votes left him trailing significantly.

Ingram, 61, built his reputation as a community leader, campaigning door-to-door, coordinating neighborhood events and attending every City Council meeting for much of the past decade. He is president of the tenants' council for Glover Gardens and is a commissioner on the board of the Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority.

Mayor Geoffrey M. Szymanski is the new Democratic Party chairman. Szymanski, who replaced David Iafallo as chairman, commended Ingram for his hard work during the campaign.

“He worked his tail off and came across as a genuine candidate,” said Szymanski. “I’ve talked to a lot of seniors who were very impressed that John showed up at their door wanting to be their councilman.”

Szymanski said he did not think Noman will have enough votes to overtake Ingram.

“I don’t see Noman taking away from John’s overwhelming lead,” Szymanski said.