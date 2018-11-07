WOLF, Richard C. "Dick"

Of West Seneca, NY, November 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol J. "Dolly" (nee Smith); dearest father of Gregory (Ellen), Bradley (Renee) Wolf and Nancy (Larry Bowman) Allesi; loving grandfather of Katie, Ally, Matt, Brittany, Elissa, Andrew, Noel and Alex. Brother of the late Robert Wolf; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday morning at 10 AM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Memorials to Ebenezer UCC Building Fund appreciated. Mr. Wolf was a retiree of Niagara Mohawk and enjoyed his many years of service with the West Seneca Recreation Department. Mr. Wolf was a proud member of the WNY Baseball Hall of Fame.