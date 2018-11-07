Waterfowl opener a blast, but what does future hold for ducks, geese?

It was opening day for the Western New York waterfowl seasons, both ducks and geese, and we were going to be facing some difficult hunting conditions. It was windy and rainy, perfect weather … if you are a duck or goose. This isn’t the first time we’ve encountered conditions like these for an opener. It is the end of October.

In the past, we’ve used layout blinds, laying in a ditch or field surrounded by corn stalks or local grasses. As we slowly creep up there in years, though, it’s not as easy on the old bones to lie on the ground. The stomach muscles aren’t as strong to sit up quickly and shoot. This year, we were using a man-made blind erected in the middle of the field and surrounded by decoys. We weren’t sure it was going to work, but it was a heck of a lot more comfortable for sure. It was worth the risk.

The field was muddy, too, from all the rain. John Van Hoff and Randy Tyrrell, both of North Tonawanda, made the executive decision to not pull all the decoys out of the trailer. We left the shells inside, thinking they would just get covered with mud. It was a work in progress as we threw our experiment into operation. To help minimize any damage to the field with the muddy slop, Tyrrell brought his ATV and a small trailer to haul decoys in and out.

Other shooters on this hunt were Bob Lods of Cheektowaga, Paul Sawicki of Angola and Matt Foe of Lockport as we laid out the full body decoys in the field. We were using chairs, but there was a downside as the legs sunk into the mud when we sat down — some a little farther than others for obvious reasons. We still wondered whether this would work.

As the first few flocks of geese flew near our field, they didn’t seem to pay us any attention. Would a change be in order? Before we could do anything about our setup, though, the first group of geese committed to our decoy spread and goose calls. As our shotgun blasts interrupted the honks of the birds, several dropped out of the skies. It was a scene that would be repeated time and time again until we decided to pull the plug at 10:30 a.m.

In the end, we had accounted for 29 Canada geese and one mallard duck. We should have had our 30-bird limit and more mallards, but like the aching bones I mentioned earlier, our aim might be off a hair, reaction time a bit slower and the swing to follow the birds not as quick or accurate as it used to be. With the muddy conditions and sinking chair legs, it was tough to even stand up sometimes.

Despite all the challenges, we still had a blast. The birds were consistently circling our makeshift hunting headquarters and finally committing to try to land in the opening that we gave them. The sounds of the geese letting us know that they were invading our field, before the sounds of shotgun blasts echoed around our tight hiding space. By all rights we should have been finished an hour earlier. It could have been the wind, it could have been the type of ammunition we were using. We heard lots of excuses.

We were fortunate in that we were hunting in the South Area for Canada geese. The daily limit is five birds per person. In the West-Central area to the east, the limit is three birds per person. That could change in 2019 based on an earlier announcement made regarding the Atlantic Flyway.

Because of some of the worst Atlantic population Canada goose production in more than two decades, Canada goose hunters in some areas will be looking at a daily limit of two birds. Hunters in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia will be looking at a one-bird limit. That’s extreme, but necessary according to Atlantic Flyway biologists. In the Atlantic population zones, the season also will be reduced from 50 days to just 30 days. In New York, these regulations will affect the West-Central, East-Central, Northeast, Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain areas.

Also contributing to the 2019-20 restrictions was a 30 percent decline in Atlantic population Canada geese based on the most recent breeding survey. This does not impact the North Atlantic or Resident Population Canada goose zones. This will all be further explained next year when dates and limits will be announced.

Mallard ducks are facing a similar situation in that overall population levels are down about 20 percent since 1998. After some wrestling on what the final outcome would be, it appears the daily limit for mallards will now be no more than two birds per person and only one may be a hen. Duck seasons will not be reduced as far as number of days, keeping a 60-day season in the Flyway.

The Eastern Mallard breeding population was at its highest in 2004 when numbers reached 1.1 million birds. However, duck numbers have dropped of significantly since then, sporting an estimate of 650,000 birds.

Most waterfowlers understand and appreciate the difficult decision that needed to be made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Atlantic Flyway Council. It’s a balancing act to manage the resource while keeping hunters happy. In the Chesapeake Bay Region where Maryland, Delaware and Virginia are being reduced to one goose, it might not be worth the effort of going through all the motions. Waterfowl hunting has a long and storied history in the region and it will take considerable effort to keep that heritage moving forward.

That same argument will undoubtedly be made by hunters in New York goose areas that will be reduced from three to two birds next year. It’s possible you could spend a couple of hours setting up for a morning hunt, only to have it over with in five minutes — depending on the day, of course. We need to look at the big picture and not get discouraged. Don’t hang those waterfowl calls up just yet. And the early nuisance goose season in September should remain unchanged as they target resident birds.

In the meantime, everything is status quo as far as duck and goose hunting days and limits in 2018-19 so get out there and take advantage of them while you can.