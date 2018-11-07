VONA, Lettie J. (Moon)

VONA - Lettie J. (nee Moon)

November 1, 2018, beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Vona; dear mother of Robert "Tony" (Kathy), Julia C., Joseph T., John M. (Valerie), Mark R. (Marsha) Vona and Margaret Vona Donnelly; beloved grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Judy (late Robert) Runyan and Robert (late Marilyn) Moon. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy, Friday, November 9, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11 AM. Please assemble at church.