Former Jamestown star James Rojas commits to UB basketball

James Rojas is coming home.

Rojas, a 2017 All-Western New York first-team forward from Jamestown, has committed to the University at Buffalo, according to multiple reports.

The 6-7 Rojas is in his second season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and was viewed as one of the "better forward available in JUCO," according to JUCORecruiting.com.

He is averaging 15 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the early going of his sophomore season. He averaged 10.6 point and 4.9 rebounds per game last season.

In his senior season at Jamestown, Rojas averaged 27.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

UB now has four commitments from junior college prospects. Also set to join UB next fall are Durey Cadwell, a 6-5 freshman guard at Daytona State College in Florida; Sean Miller-Moore, a 6-5 Canadian shooting guard at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri; and Andre Allen, a 6-8 power forward from Arizona Western.