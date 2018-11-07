UB hosting NCAA Regional cross country at Audubon Course

Runners from the University at Buffalo and several from Western New York will compete on Friday when UB hosts the NCAA Northeast Regional cross country meet on the Audubon Golf Course in Amherst. The 6K women's race will go off at 11 a.m. and the 10K men's race at noon.

Ivy League champion Columbia is favored to win the women's team championship. Syracuse is ranked No. 2 in the region.

Among the runners for UB will be senior Lauren Reyda (Fredonia) and freshman Riley Jones (Holland). Aileen Doyle (Sweet Home) and Carlin Sullivan (East Aurora) are two of the Canisius runners. Nardin graduate Gabrielle Orie runs for Cornell.

The women's championship will have 38 teams and 352 individuals competing, including Ivy League champion Andrea Masterson of Yale, Erin Gregoire of Columbia and Shannon Malone of Syracuse.

There will be 37 teams and 345 individuals in the men's race. Syracuse, which placed five runners in the top 20 in the Atlantic Coast Conference meet, is led by junior Aidan Tooker, who was sixth in the Northeast Regional over the same course last year. Ivy League champion Kieran Tuntivate of Harvard is a contender as is senior Liam Dee of Iona, winner of the 28 straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team championships.

Junior Caleb Covell leads the UB entry. Others include Ryan Buzby (Grand Island), Thomas Flannery (Orchard Park), Christopher Nowak (Sweet Home) and Cal Puskar (Orchard Park).

Among WNY runners competing will be: Steve Neumaier (Lancaster) of Cornell, Kenny Vasbinder (East Aurora) of Columbia, Peter Rindfuss (Hamburg) of Providence and Kevin Butlak (Lake Shore) of Albany.