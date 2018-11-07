TURNER, Douglas L.

TURNER - Douglas L. November 4, 2018, at the age of 86, beloved husband of the late Mary Joan "Mimi" (nee Hassett) Turner; dear father of Christopher (Tracy) Turner, Mary Julia "Molly" (Dan) Field, Albert (Jennifer) Turner and the late John S. Turner; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren; son of the late Henry A. and Effie (nee McIndoo) Turner; brother of the late Henry (Hilda) Jarvis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 10th at 11 AM from St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Douglas' memory to the International Institute of Buffalo or to your favorite local theater group. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com