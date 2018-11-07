Trump forces out AG Jeff Sessions as he cleans house after midterms

By Peter Baker and Katie Benner

WASHINGTON – President Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, ending a partnership that soured almost from the start of the administration and degenerated into one of the most acrimonious public standoffs between a commander in chief and a senior Cabinet member in modern American history.

Sessions’s resignation, made at the president’s request, was being delivered to John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff. It came just a day after midterm elections in which Democrats captured control of the House, but Republican success in holding onto the Senate and building their slim majority may make it easier for the president to confirm a successor.

“Dear Mr. President, at your request I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions said in his letter.

Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff, will take over as acting attorney general, Trump said in a tweet announcing the shake-up.

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well!” he wrote. “A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

The president has regularly attacked the Justice Department and Sessions, blaming the attorney general for the specter of the special counsel investigation into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Trump has said for months that he wished to replace Sessions, but lawmakers and administration officials believed that firing the attorney general before the midterm elections would have had negative consequences for Republicans in tight races. So it came as little surprise when Sessions’s resigned the day after the midterms were over.

Trump blamed Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing the investigation in its early stages, leading to the appointment of a special counsel.

“He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?’ ” Trump said this year in a Fox News interview. “I wanted to stay uninvolved. But when everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes.”