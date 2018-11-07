TROIDL, Beverly J. (Eldred)

Age 84, of Tonawanda. November 5, 2018. Beloved wife of 65 years to Robert A. Troidl; loving mother of Wende Amacher, Kim Heibel, Cindy Day, Janine (Doug) Burnham, Brian (Jeanette), Craig (Kelli) and Keith (Natasha) Troidl; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister of Evelyn Miller and the late Dorothy and Leona; also survived by nieces and nephews. Beverly was retired from DeGraff Memorial Hospital after 20 years of service. She loved gardening, camping, and cooking. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (November 8) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 8 PM Thursday evening, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Beechwood Nursing Home, 100 Stahl Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com