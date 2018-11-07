The Fishing Beat (Nov. 7)

A wise old charter captain once said, “The fish are where you find them.” While he was being noncommittal as to where he’d been catching (not just fishing), there is some truth to that statement. Despite some crummy weather conditions throughout the region, there always seems to be places you can wet a line and catch fish … if you can find them.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla had a choice last Sunday. He could watch the Bills game or go fishing on Lake Erie. He chose the latter and he’s glad he did, for several reasons. Even though perch have not really been schooled up, he noticed that they were moving around. He started in 55 feet of water and managed to catch two dozen perch before he went exploring. He found no fish out any deeper, so came back in and caught a few more perch and a 26-inch walleye to cap his day. He was fishing out of Cattaraugus Creek, where he reported the Hanover launch still had docks in. He had two emerald shiners that he had managed to dip from the Niagara River and they produced his biggest perch. The biggest was a 13.5-inch fish that leads the Perch Division of the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors fall contest being run out of the Clarence shop.

We should also mention that California Joe Pavalonis of Buffalo took over the lead in the Rudd Division with a 13.5-inch fish caught on a jig. Meanwhile, in the tributaries, a fair number of trout were being reported, but you had to move around to find the best places with the best water conditions. Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo reports there are plenty of fish in the Erie streams. However, things should shape up nicely for the weekend or sooner, depending on the forecast. Sucker spawn in all colors seems to work when black jigs and white jigs aren’t making it happen. You can fish under a float or bottom drift.

Niagara River

It looks like whatever good fishing was happening will probably stop for a few days with the muddy conditions that were blown in by the recent high winds. The muskellunge fishing action the past week improved for Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island as he saw fish up to 51 inches come to his boat the last several days. The big one was caught by Ray Dietz of Youngstown. He also caught a 48-inch fish the same day.

In the Tim Wittek Memorial Catch and Release Musky Tournament run by the Niagara Musky Association last Sunday, first place went to Anthony Scime of Tonawanda with a 46-inch fish that was caught on a Red October Baits tube. Second place went to John Miller of Lackawanna with a 42-inch fish, also caught on a Red October Baits tube. Third place went to Hans Mann of Alden with a 35.5-inch musky and caught on a Red October Baits tube for a sweep of the winners. Nineteen anglers competed in the “iron man” contest.

In the lower Niagara River, action was good to very good for trout, but that will be put on hold for the boat drifters because of turbid conditions. Capt. Frank Campbell of Niagara Falls reports that action for steelhead in Devil’s Hole has been good and the Artpark area is holding good numbers of steelhead, but the lake trout have been more aggressive on the baits. MagLips and beads have been best for trout. Bass have been hitting swimbaits downriver. Shoreline casters in the gorge are still doing it with spinners, spoons and jig. Egg sacs or egg imitations also will work. Use brightly-colored baits with the off-color water.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Water was high and stained in many of the streams but that didn’t stop people from trying to catch both salmon and trout according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. There were plenty of fish around. A fresh batch of silver kings came into Olcott and headed up to the dam and many of the smaller streams to the east and to the west are also holding fish because of the recent rains.

Egg sacs, beads, jigs tipped with wax worms or spikes were all catching salmon and trout. Bait or lure colors keep changing from day to day because of the water conditions.

Jankowiak was making the rounds and found some good action in Orleans County. He found that zonker patterns, as well as green and orange egg patterns were really working for him on brown trout.

Chautauqua Lake

Skip Bianco at Hogan’s Hut reports that the nighttime walleye bite is on right now. Try around Bemus Point and the Stow ferry on both sides of the lake. Other good places to try are Cheney’s Point (a mile south of the bridge on the west side), Lakewood Beach, Long Point State Park and Mayville Park. During the day, try for walleye in the deeper holes.

Crappie and perch action is starting to pick up in some of the canals. Bass fishing off Long Point on the north side has been producing fish up to 5 pounds. Vance from Muddy Creek Charters reports good musky fishing on the weedline with jerkbaits and large spinners. Several fish more than 40 inches long were recently caught.