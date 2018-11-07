TANYI, Donna M. (Ellis)

Of Angola, NY. November 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Tanyi; loving mother of Dennis, Frank, Kelly and the late Michael Tanyi; sister of Roger (late Michelle "Inch") Ellis, Linda (Buzz) Lawson, Carol Ann (John) Ursacki, Rusty (Jeanette), Ricky (late Mary) Ellis. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola where services will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM. Donna was a volunteer for Rural Transit in Brant, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family, through crowd funding via the following:

