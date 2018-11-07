New era for St. Bonaventure men's basketball begins with overtime loss

ALLEGANY – Eight months after the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team defeated one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs in the NCAA Tournament, the Bonnies don’t have much room or returning experience to rest on those laurels.

In a season-opening 88-85 overtime loss to Bucknell on Wednesday at the Reilly Center, it became apparent that the Bonnies have plenty of work to do to get back into tournament form.

They aren’t anywhere near panic mode. But with the loss of two of its top guards from last season, as well as the absence of swingman Courtney Stockard -- who is recovering from off-season arthroscopic knee surgery -- Bona needed just one game to identify what it needs to do to prepare for a four-month season: work on the details.

“Communicating,” guard Jalen Poyser said, when asked what his team needs to improve upon. “Being aware of where our man is. Keeping the ball in front of us. Mainly defense. That’s what we’ve got to work on. Be solid on defense and keep the ball in front of us.”

Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt wants his team, which started freshmen guards Kyle Lofton (18 points) and Dominick Welch (10 points) and Poyser (13 points), a guard who transferred from UNLV, to find a purpose in the wake of the overtime loss.

“I want them to hate losing,” the 12th-year coach said. “You have that bad taste in your mouth, and hopefully they learn from it. There’s going to be a learning curve. A game like this, you never want to lose, but maybe we can take something away from it.”

That will start Thursday in practice, where Schmidt will emphasize the details that Poyser outlined, as his team prepares to host Jackson State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center, and plays a nonconference slate that includes Siena, Buffalo, Vermont and Syracuse.

“We’ve got to make sure we cross our T's and dot our ‘I’s, and make sure we do that in a game,” Schmidt said.

A raucous crowd in a nearly packed Reilly Center watched as Bona unfurled its NCAA Tournament banner before their season opener against Bucknell.

Sparked by guards Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley last season, the Bonnies finished 26-8 and were second in the Atlantic 10 at 14-4. A 65-58 win against UCLA in an NCAA Tournament First Four game punctuated the Bonnies’ season; two days later, Bona lost 77-62 to Florida.

The pregame pandemonium took some of the glare off the fact that the Bonnies were predicted to finish ninth in the 14-team Atlantic 10 Conference, the lowest they have been picked in the preseason since 2014-15, when they were picked to finish 10th and finished seventh.

Bona returns seven players from last season, but only two of its top six. Adams and Mobley are the Bonnies’ most significant departures; Adams averaged 19.1 points per game last season and 17.4 points in four seasons, and Mobley averaged 18.1 points per game.

Stockard was expected to help the Bonnies' younger players, but the senior, who averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2017-18, did not play Wednesday, and there is no timetable for his return. The potential absence of forward LaDarien Griffin (13 points, 10 rebounds) – who left the court early in overtime with an injury to his right knee – could complicate matters.

The loss to Bucknell, another NCAA Tournament qualifier that lost three of its top players from last season, became a sample of the Bonnies' early struggles.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, Bona opened its lead to 52-39 less than eight minutes into the second half. But it squandered a six-point lead in the final three minutes, and Bucknell tied the game at 71 on Avi Toomer’s layup with 43 seconds left in regulation.

Overtime simply wasn’t optimal for the Bonnies, who made 10 free throws but went 2-for-7 from the floor in the five-minute stretch, and 0-for-5 on three-point attempts. Poyser’s game-tying three-point attempt just before the final buzzer of overtime went wide of the net.

“We’re going to have times we play well and there’s times where we’re going to make young mistakes,” Schmidt said. “The concern is that the veteran guys are guys who are not handling the ball, per se. Our veteran guys are the inside guys. On any team, you want the veteran guys to be the ball-handlers, the guys making those decisions.

“We don’t have that right now. The only way we’re going to get that experience is by going through situations like this. And, hopefully, we can get better.”