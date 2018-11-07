SENYK, Roman

SENYK - Roman November 5, 2018, age 54, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved father of Roman Senyk; dearest son of Zenowij and the late Maria (nee Shwec) Senyk; dear brother of Helen Kuc and Luba Kels; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday (today) from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM and from Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Panachyda Wednesday at 4 PM. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com