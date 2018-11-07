SEARS, Rita (LaBianca)

November 6, 2018. Of Kenmore, NY. Wife of the late Charles W.; dear mother of Charles W. Jr.; Paul L. (late Rosemary), Mary (Don) Wilson and Kathleen (late Gregory) Gumkowski; also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Jerome, Edward, Salvatore and Jean. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 pm at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Kenmore Friday at 10 am. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's RC Church Religious Education Department, 33 Victoria Blvd, Kenmore, NY 14217. Please share online condolences at:

www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com