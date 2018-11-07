SCHIAVONE, Lucy (Mecca)

November 5, 2018, age 86, formerly of Dunkirk/Fredonia; beloved wife of the late Anthony Schiavone; loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) Schiavone, John (Patty) Schiavone and Marilena (Bill) Giczkowski; cherished grandmother of Paul (Julie), Matthew, Luke, Kellie and John Schiavone, Tyler and Ryan Giczkowski; dear sister of Ottavio (Angela), Anna and Giovanna Mecca and the late Nicola, Antonio, Natale Mecca and Angelina Sestilli; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be to the American Diabetes Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com