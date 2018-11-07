Scattershots (Nov. 7)

Niagara River Habitat projects meeting Nov. 15

A public meeting to outline four habitat restoration projects in the Niagara River is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the William Kaegebin Elementary School auditorium, 1690 Love Road, Grand Island from 6-8 p.m. with a 30-minute presentation to begin at 7 p.m. The projects included are the East River Marsh at Beaver Island, Burnt Ship Creek, Grass Island and the Niagara River shoreline at Buckhorn Island State Park.

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which is hosting the meeting, more than $11 million was received through funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help create a stronger shoreline. Work will begin this fall and continue through 2020.

Deer Check Station announced for WNY

Big-game hunters in Region 9 can help Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wildlife biologists in their efforts to manage deer and bear populations by stopping by the deer check station being set up for opening weekend in Holland. Once again, DEC will be operating a check-in point along Route 16 one mile south of the town of Holland. It will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participation is voluntary.

Data collected by wildlife biologists will help them to assess the condition of the area’s big-game populations. They will check deer age and collect other important data. In addition to deer, black bears also will be assessed.

Check stations are also dropoff points for the Venison Donation Coalition should someone not want a deer for consumption. Drop your deer off before 6 p.m. each day if you would like to donate to this worthy cause.

Take it, Tag it, Report it for Big Game

With archery and crossbow season underway and the regular big-game season for the Southern Zone set to kick off Nov. 17, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) would like to remind hunters that it’s mandatory to report your harvest within seven days of taking an animal. “Take it, Tag it, Report it” is the catch phrase that is being used by the agency to emphasize the importance of following through on your harvest.

To report your deer or bear harvest, you can go online at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8316.html, call by phone at (866) 426-3778 or sign up for DEC’s new mobile app on your smart phone, the NY Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife App. It is estimated that 50 percent of all deer taken in the state are not reported.

Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Nov. 10

Sporting clays will be the featured shooting sport at the next gathering of the Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program being coordinated at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Girls from age 12 all the way to senior status will be taking aim at getting more involved with the shooting sports. If you need a shotgun, one will be provided for you after some safe gun handling instructions. All ammunition is provided through a grant from the Friends of the NRA.

For more information on the ladies shooting program, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Cost is $25 for adults to participate, $20 for junior shooters.