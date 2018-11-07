Sarah Attea Griffin, 41, barrel racing champion

Nov. 11, 1976 - Nov. 4, 2018

Sarah Attea Griffin was in elementary school when she was introduced to barrel racing. It became a lifelong passion, taking her across the country, as she galloped around the cones in the ring and made new friends outside the ring.

"Once she started," said her husband, Thomas Griffin, "she was hooked."

They traveled around the country going to rodeos and barrel races, where she won multiple Women's Professional Rodeo Association District Barrel Racing Championships. She enjoyed teaching and helping others, sometimes putting on clinics. She also loved trying to fine-tune the finer points of her sport, and thought the best barrel riders were always quiet and smooth.

"She was a great friend," Griffin said. "If someone went out to meet her for dinner, she always wanted to pay, she always wanted to do more for them than herself."

Ms. Griffin died Sunday in her Lockport home following a 17-month battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. She was 41.

She had been diagnosed with cancer last year, and had been doing well until July, said Griffin, her husband of four years.

Born in Buffalo and raised in Williamsville, she was a graduate of Williamsville South High School and the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she attended in part because it had a rodeo team. She also qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo, according to Women's Pro Rodeo News.

"She loved the speed; it was kind of the adrenaline rush," Griffin said.

Ms. Griffin lived a number of years in Tennessee, moving briefly to Syracuse and back to Tennessee, then finally to Lockport in the fall. She last worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative.

A lover of good horses, she was fond of older horses, particularly Dash N Spark, 22-year-old quarter horse, who she acquired eight years ago. She called him Sparky, and he was her favorite ride. She also had a six-year-old named A Cornerstone, who she rode only once.

“We hit it off immediately," she told Women's Pro Rodeo News about Sparky. "I placed at one of the very best barrel racings I went to. It’s almost like he knows who he is. I just think he throws out that kind of attitude. He’s one of the greats.”

She also said the gelding was quirky and high maintenance, and a horse that does not like a lot of change.

Ms. Griffin also had several Welsh corgis through the years, including her 11-year-old "ultimate pet," Roscoe, who died about two weeks ago.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Diane Attea; her father, Elias Attea; two sisters, Julie Attea-Garst and Rose Attea; and brother Elias Attea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Amherst.