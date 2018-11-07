SADOWSKI, Stella (Wozniak)

November 6, 2018, at age 91; beloved wife of the late Stanley Dryja and the late John Sadowski; loving mother of Thomas Dryja, James Dryja and John (Heidi Lehsten) Dryja; fond grandmother of five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear sister of the late Edmund, late Stephania (Edward) Majchrak, late Jane (late Edward) Dudek and the late Joseph (Carol) Wozniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com