Rotary Club will pay to repair 1920 public clock in Lockport

The public clock at Main and Pine streets in Lockport, which has seldom functioned in recent decades, will be removed soon for repairs.

Lockport Rotary Club Vice President Cynthia Cotten said Wednesday that the club will pay for the work as a public service project leading up to the club's centennial next year. The cost was not disclosed. Charles Roeser of Pendleton, a clock repairman with 45 years of experience, said it will take him about a year to do the work.

Cotten said the city-owned clock was installed in September 1920. Roeser said the pedestal will be redone in copper, but the stained-glass clock faces will be saved. A new electronic movement will be inserted, which will automatically reset the clock for time changes and after power outages.