ROGAN, Kenneth J.

ROGAN - Kenneth J. November 5, 2018; beloved husband of 49 years to Linda J. (nee Moore) Rogan; dearest father of Michael K. (Beth) Rogan and Melissa (Nathan) Smith; devoted grandfather of Kaelin, Abigail, Cameron, and Claire; dear brother of Jack (Nancy) Rogan and the late Barbara Rogan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Ken was a retired teacher at the Springville Griffith Institute, an avid hunter and fisherman, and antique collector. The family will be present Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (near Rte. 219). Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday at 10 AM in the "Maloney Center" at Fox Run, 1 Fox Run (use The Commons Entrance) Orchard Park, NY Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com