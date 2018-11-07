ROG, Patricia A. (Colatarci)

ROG - Patricia A.

(nee Colatarci)

78, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday (November 6, 2018). Mrs. Rog was born in North Tonawanda on May 21, 1940 to John and Rose (Giardino) Colatarci. Patricia was a teacher's aide for Grant School, sales associate at Jenss Summit Mall, and a member at St. Jude the Apostle Parish. Patricia is survived by her husband John Rog; mother of Mary Beth (Kyle) Hindbjorgen and John, Jr. (Polly) Rog; sister of Jack (Rita) Colatarci; grandmother of Alyssa (Joshua) Lenz, John, III, Jocelyn, Jeremiah, and Jacqueline Rog; great-grandmother of Leo Lenz; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Adult Day Care Center in North Tonawanda.