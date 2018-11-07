Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 7, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell, born on this date in 1943, “The seasons they go round and round/ And the painted ponies go up and down/ We’re captive on the carousel of time.”

HINDSIGHTS – Medical historian Ron Shrewsbury and musician Christina Shrewsbury present a free program, “Erie Canal: Medicine and Music Then and Now,” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fall Speaker Series at the Black Rock Historical Museum, 1902 Niagara St. All are welcome.

Stephen and Richard Forrestel of Cold Spring Construction discuss the long history of their company, founded by their grandfather in 1911, at a meeting of the Newstead Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. Refreshments will be served at 6:30. It’s free and open to the public.

PLAN TO SHOP – Jewelry and holiday decorations are among the handmade items offered by 50 crafters in the Pet Pantry Holiday Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Admission is $1.

Meanwhile, more than 40 artists are featured in a craft fair and basket raffle to benefit the Lancaster Opera House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster.

THE GOOD LIFE – The home of George Urban Jr., one of Buffalo’s most prominent citizens at the turn of the 20th century, is the subject of a special Explore Buffalo Spotlight Tour on Saturday. Still a private residence, much of the three-story home at 280 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga, has been preserved.

Tours will be held hourly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and reservations are required. Call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

STEPPING BACK – The Amherst Victorian Dance Society Inc. will host its 20th annual Victorian Ball from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Lucarelli’s Banquet Center, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, with music by City Fiddle. Teaching and leading the dances will be dance mistress Cathy Stephens from London, Ont.

There also will be a social hour with a cash bar and a dinner. A dance workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to review the dances for the evening.

Victorian-style clothing and period military uniforms are encouraged. Semi-formal evening wear is appropriate. Tickets are $65. For info, call 645-7594 or email mikevictordd5@aol.com.

REUNION TIME – The Class of 1978 from Bishop Timon High School will hold its 40th reunion at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Blackthorn Pub, 2134 Seneca St. Cost is $40 and includes open bar and food. For info and reservations, call Chuck Scaccia at 517-0610.

The Class of 1976 from St. Martin’s School in South Buffalo is having a reunion Nov. 23. For details, email Mary McCafferty at mccafferty525@yahoo.com, Mary Pat Ziemer Lawson at mp15lawson@gmail.com or Terry Dunford at terrydunford@msn.com.

