PRIVITERA, John T.

PRIVITERA - John T. November 4, 2018. Beloved husband of 44 years of Carol (Dean) Privitera; loving father of Kathleen (Rich) Hupf; son of the late Michael and Helen (Keefe) Privitera; brother of James (Claire) Privitera, Sue (K. David English) Privitera and the late Patricia and Jean Privitera; uncle of Michael (Debbie Tonon) Flatt, Russell (Camron) Privitera, Cory (Maria) Janick and Colin Janick; brother-in-law of Alice Janick and Doris (Richard) Brzyski. Also survived by several grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, friends, colleagues and students. Family will be present for Memorial visitation on Friday from 4-7 pm at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in John's memory. John was a graduate of Monroe Community College and the University at Buffalo. Completed graduate work at Cornell University. He was a teacher in the Cleveland Hill School District for 35 years. He enjoyed reading, gardening and travel. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com