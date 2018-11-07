'Significant lake snows' could hit WNY next week

It remains unclear exactly where it'll fall, but there's potential for "significant lake snows" in Western New York as early as next week, the National Weather Service said.

The weather pattern is about to take a decidedly colder turn over the next week to 10 days, forecasts show.

The first chances for snowfall will come late Friday, when a storm system is forecast to track through the region.

"This will result in widespread precipitation that should start off as some wet snow before briefly changing to rain," the weather service said. "This should limit the snowfall accumulations, but not the fact that it will be a miserable day."

With cold air building behind the storm, precipitation is expected to transition to snow overnight. Light accumulations are expected across the region with more significant snowfall totals expected "well south of Buffalo," the weather service said.

Forecast maps show less than 1 inch of snow is expected in metro Buffalo by early Saturday, but there's a 24 percent chance it could see as much as 2 inches of snow.

Additional lake snows could continue in some areas on Saturday as well.

Temperatures likely won't escape the mid- to upper 30s, the weather service said. It will be breezy, too, with the wind making it feel like it's in the low to mid-20s all day, with wind chills dropping into the upper teens at night.

Forecasters said lake-effect snowfall is expected to taper off Sunday, but it will stay anomalously cold, with mostly cloudy conditions and highs only near 40 degrees.

Buffalo's average high temperature for this time of November is 50 degrees.

Early next week, an East Coast storm is forecast to develop, which could result in some precipitation back across upstate New York.

Forecast models still varied this morning; however, the weather service said chances for rain and snow increase later Monday into Tuesday. The best odds for rain and snow will be farther to the east, closer to the center of the storm, forecasters projected.

Chances for more snow could increase again later in the week as unseasonably cold air grips the Great Lakes region.

Weather service forecasters revealed in a discussion late Tuesday that confidence was growing that a much colder air mass settling across the lower Great Lakes during the mid to end part of next week may bring "the potential for significant lake snows."

Lake Erie's temperature Tuesday remained at 52 degrees. Models show that the airmass at about 5,000 feet in elevation could be as cold as 0 to 5 degrees above zero next week, ripening conditions for lake-effect snowfall.

The rest of this week

In the meantime, weather service forecasters said the gusty winds that started early Tuesday should finally start to subside later this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and daytime highs in the upper 40s.

Another breezy overnight is possible tonight with chances for showers and low in the upper 30s.

Thursday will bring a slight chance for early showers before clearing to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s, the weather service said.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers is possible overnight Thursday. Lows are forecast in the mid 30s.