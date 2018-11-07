Park School's Ronni Nwora commits to Georgia Tech women's basketball

Ronni Nwora, a 6-foot-3-inch forward/center from the Park School, has committed to play basketball at Georgia Tech, she announced on Twitter.

"‪After a lot of consideration, I have decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play college basketball after high school," she wrote. "Thank you to my parents who pushed me throughout the whole process, my brother who supported me as well as encouraged me to work harder, and every school that was recruiting me. After visiting Georgia Tech, meeting the team, watching practice, meeting academic advisors and trainers, and sitting down with Coach ‬Jo ‪this is the perfect fit for me. Go Yellow Jackets."

The early signing period begins next week.

She is the daughter of Erie Community College basketball coach Alex Nwora and her brother, Jordan, is a 6-foot-8-inch small forward for Louisville.