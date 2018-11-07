OLIVER, Patricia A. (Marszalek)

November 6, 2018 of Buffalo, NY; wife of the late Robert V. "Happy" Oliver; dear mother of Norman Ryan, Karen Ryan (Michael Nowak), Daryl (Sherri) Oliver and the late Robert Oliver; sister of the late Frank "Richie" (late Sandra) Marszalek and Virginia Gross; grandmother of Derek (Stephanie) Kania, Nolan and Olivia Oliver; also survived by nieces and nephews. Faithful companion of her furry friend Ryan. Funeral services Friday at 9:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, (825-5205) and in St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at:

www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.