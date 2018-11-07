Niagara Falls, Ont., to host international fireworks contest

The Winter Festival of Lights will hosts its first Cascades of Fire: International Fireworks Competition starting this weekend in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Fireworks teams from around the world will present an 18-minute pyrotechnic display synchronized to music starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Nov. 16 and 17. Team Canada will close the series at the same time Nov. 18 with what Niagara Parks bills as “an unforgettable finale display.”

Star 102.5 FM will broadcast corresponding music for each display, as will sound systems at Table Rock, Toronto Power and Kingsbridge parks. The displays will be visible from all sides of the international city borders.

Road closures will start at 7 p.m. each day and related events include dinner packages at Elements. For a full schedule of displays and events, visit niagaraparks.com/events.