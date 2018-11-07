MOORE, David G.

MOORE - David G. Age 55, on November 6, 2018. Beloved son of David and Dolores (nee Higgins) Moore; devoted brother of Thomas (Lynne) Moore and James (Ami) Moore; cherished uncle of Madeline Moore and beloved uncle and godfather of Thomas and Jimmy Moore. David was also loved by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call on Friday, November 9th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. David's Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at 11:30 AM from Our Lady of Charity Parish Church of The Holy Family Worship Site, 1885 South Park (at Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY 14220. Please assemble at church. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in David's honor may be sent to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by M.J. Colucci and Son Niagara Funeral Chapel. Kindly visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.