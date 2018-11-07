McGILLION, Maureen K.

McGILLION - Maureen K. November 4, 2018. Dear daughter of the late Barney and Shirley McGillion; niece of Robert (Marley) McGillion; survived by many loving cousins and friends. Friends may call Friday 5-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Maureen was a dedicated nurse for 43 years at Sisters of Charity Hospital. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com