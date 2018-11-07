MASTERSON, Joan R. (Martin)

MASTERSON - Joan R.

(nee Martin)

Of the Town of Tonawanda, November 5, 2018; beloved wife of the late Paul A. Masterson; dearest mother of Michael Masterson, Patricia (David) Borynski, Brian (Denise) Masterson and Thomas (Jacqueline) Masterson; loving grandmother of Amanda, Phillip, Megan, Eric and Daniel. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, 11:30 AM, at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, in memory of Joan. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.