MARCINIAK, Florian J. "John"

MARCINIAK - Florian J. "John" Entered into rest November 5, 2018. Beloved husband and best friend of Helen A. (nee Puma) Marciniak; devoted father of Joseph (Lisa) Marciniak and Frances (William) Banaszak; loving son of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Firmanty) Marciniak; dear brother of Leonard (Patricia) Marciniak and the late Henry (and the late Henrietta) Marciniak, Mary (late Stanley) Swiatek, Teddy (late Dorothy) Marciniak, Stella (late Walter) Miller, Theresa (late Al) Neff and Anna (late Raymond) Surdyk; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his sister-in-law Frances (late Angelo) Puma. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. John served in the United States Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com