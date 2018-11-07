Youth arrested in connection with bomb threat at Lockport High

Lockport Police detectives arrested a youth in connection with an anonymous threat Wednesday that a device had been placed in Lockport High School, police reported in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

The unidentified youth has been charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a felony, police said.

The high school was evacuated Wednesday morning following the anonymous threat, Lockport officials said.

Police late Wednesday said they have since determined that the arrested youth did not have the means or intent to carry out the threat, and the case will be referred to Family Court.

A search with K-9 units was conducted at the school but no device was found, Lockport Police said.

Earlier in the day, Lockport Police and Superintendent Michelle T. Bradley told reporters the threat was digital, made through the district's anonymous tip line on its website.

Bradley said approximately 1,600 people — students and faculty — were evacuated from the building.

According to public Facebook posts on the public group "Lockportians," parents received an automated call from the Lockport city school district to notify them students would be dismissed due to an anonymous tip.