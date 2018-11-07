Lewiston woman charged with supplying alcohol to youths under 17

A Lewiston woman was charged Tuesday with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child and five counts of unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly supplying alcohol to youths under 17, State Police investigators said.

Tricia Vacanti, 47, was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Niagara Falls and arraigned in Lewiston Town Court Tuesday. She was released on her own recognizance.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into multiple occasions in which Vacanti is believed to have given alcohol to youths between June 2017 and August 2018.