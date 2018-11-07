LEHR, Carolyn

Lehr - Carolyn Buffalo State Hall of Famer, Dr. Carolyn A. Lehr passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in Athens, GA, at the age of 77. Regarded as a pioneer of women's athletics at SUNY College at Buffalo, Lehr served as an administrator and coach at the college from 1965-1978. She coached the women's basketball team during her entire tenure at Buffalo State, leading the team to a .520 winning percentage during that span. She also coached field hockey for her final six years at the college. In addition, Lehr served as the Associate Athletic Director from 1975 before joining the University of Georgia's Athletics Department in 1978.Lehr is survived by her niece Deborah Lehr Trivedi (Dhrupad); grandnephew Nishaad; grandniece Aria; and cousin Ron Meyers (Hester), Athens, GA and Buffalo, NY. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - East, in Athens, Ga at 2 pm. Contributions in memory of Dr. Lehr may be made to Buffalo State Athletic Department, Tom Koller, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Houston Gym 238, Buffalo, Ny 14222, or a charity of your choice.