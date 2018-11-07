LaSCOLEA, Felecia M. (Maltese)

Of Williamsville. November 5, 2018, age 66. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary (Grassi) Maltese; sisters, Gay Ann Marino and Kathleen Maltese; survived by her loving husband Leonard LaScolea Jr; sons, Jason (Cheri), James (Rebecca), Bradley (Gabrielle) and Paul (Caitlin White) LaScolea; grandchildren Abigail, Noah, Lucca, Tristan, Julian, Luciana LaScolea; brother Donald Maltese; sister Mary Jane Maltese and many nieces and nephews. She was the best of all of us. "I won't last a day without you. I love you Tweek". Calling hours Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 at FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 1395 N. Goodman St. on Friday. Please meet the family at St. Ambrose Church for her Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Those wishing may donate to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation in her memory. lungcancerresearchfoundation.org Interment at Holy Sepulchre.