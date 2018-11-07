KOEPPEL, Rosemary (Tripi)

KOEPPEL - Rosemary

(nee Tripi)

November 5, 2018. Wife of the late Edouard J.; dear mother of Eric (Ame), Geoffrey (Deborah) and Edouard J. Koeppel; also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of Dolores (late Park) Forde, Barbara (Edward) Shantler and the late Paul Tripi, Charles Tripi and Sally Richard. Friends may call Friday 9-11 am at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore where funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 am. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.

