KISH - Robert L. Of Hamburg, NY. November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Judy A. (nee Damstetter) Kish; dearest father of Amie (Justin) Kersten and Michael (Jennifer) Kish; loving papa of Brayden, Owen and Emma; son of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Sasz) Kish; dear brother of the late Andrew Kish and late Thomas (Anna) Kish; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10:30. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com