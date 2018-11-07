KeyBank business pitch competition offers $5,000 top prize

Buffalo entrepreneurs have a shot at winning up to $5,000 in a KeyBank business pitch competition.

The entry deadline for the KeyBank Business Boost and Build program, which has a total prize package of $11,500, is noon Thursday. Pitch applicants must be at least 21 years old; reside or own a business in the City of Buffalo; and have owned a business for at least six months, but not more than two years; and meet with a competition adviser during pre-pitch sessions.

Applicants must first pitch their ideas to the competition's business advisers by Nov. 17. Ten finalists will be chosen to pitch in front of a live audience on Nov. 28 at the Foundry Suites, at 1738 Elmwood Ave. First prize is $5,000, second prize is $2,000 and third prize is $1,000. Seven other finalists will receive $500 each. KeyBank is presenting the competition in partnership with JumpStart and the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

Separately, the KeyBank Business Boost and Build program will present a "Buffalo entrepreneur's social," on Nov. 14 at the Foundry Suites.