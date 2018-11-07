JANUS, Judith L. "Judy" (Stoehr)

Of Blasdell, NY. Entered into rest November 6, 2018. Survived by her love of 32 years, Robert Schmitt; devoted mother of Daryl (Jane) Janus; cherished grandmother of Jake Janus; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Celina Stoehr; dear sister of JoAnn (Michael) Petrillo, Jean (late Ted) Chorazak, and the late Jack Stoehr; lifetime of memories with Gary Schmitt, Richard (Debbie) Schmitt, Kathy (Drew) Schmitt, LeeAnn (Ron) Dotzler, and Mary Beth (Victor) Merlo; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 11 AM - 4 PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com