Inclusive Danceability studio takes leap of faith with new expansion

Molly Furminger spent an hour stretching, twisting and turning Monday night at the new and expanded Danceability studio – and why not?

The 5-year-old with Down Syndrome also regularly camps, swims and skis.

"Her mom and dad let her try everything,” said Molly’s grandmother, Judy Ferrentino, who, like Molly, lives in Clarence.

It’s an approach that dance studio co-founders Robin Bishop and Christine Dwyer have seen change since they started Danceability in 2007 for children and adults with special needs.

“These kiddos don't realize there's stuff they wouldn't have been able to do just a few years ago, that the older kids and adults wouldn't have done,” Bishop said. “Now, it's like, ‘I go to dance. Why wouldn't I go to dance? I love it.’"

Danceability has operated largely out of the spotlight since it opened in a Union Road plaza a short drive from its new site, a former floral shop at 2367 George Urban Blvd. in Depew. The new digs opened last month in a 5,100-square-foot space more than twice the size of its former home. The move allowed the nonprofit enterprise to erase its waiting list of 20 would-be dancers and make room for even more.

It also created a challenge the founders hope the community can help them solve. The new studio cost $300,000 to create, even after Colby Development on Grand Island helped plan renovation work pro bono. The studio has so far raised $130,000 and plans an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, for those who would like to sign up for classes, volunteer to help give one-on-one guidance to each dancer, and donate. Learn more at danceabilityinc.com or by calling 651-0094.

Bishop, a social worker, and Dwyer, a Kenmore special education teacher, raised funds through friends and family to open their first studio more than a decade ago with 60 dancers and 40 volunteers. Danceability today has 160 dancers, 100 volunteers and 10 part-time paid instructors, the latter of whom all have dance training and backgrounds in the helping fields.

"Our students and their families are some of the most incredible people," said "Miss" Kayleigh Terranova, who volunteered for five years before becoming a dance instructor. The community engagement specialist with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is pursuing her MBA at the University at Buffalo.

“There's something really special about this dance community,” Terranova said, “and I love the support we can provide because you do get some families who come here and are new in the process, and don't know where to go to find resources. They also could use somebody to talk to. ... People form friendships and bonds, so it makes it a lot more than dance."

Bishop, 39, a married mother of three, became executive director with Danceability in 2010. She previously worked with Hospice Buffalo, Kids Escaping Drugs, Catholic Charities and Children’s Hospital.

Q: Talk about the dancers.

We have dancers from ages 3 to 70, boys, girls, men and women. We have lots of boys and men who love it just as much as girls and women. This gentleman (she points to a photo in the hallway) is in his 70s. He came to us five years ago. He wanted to dance his whole life but is visually impaired, so, back in the day, dancing wasn't a thing. He lives in a group home. The staff knows he loves music. They found us and brought him in his 60s to take his first dance class. He's amazing.

We have a variety of dancers with autism. We have a good number of people with Down syndrome. Then we get people with rare diseases and rare disorders. We have a lot of people in wheelchairs. Some people use walkers.

Q: How is the studio the same as other dance studios? How does it differ?

Dancers come once a week from September through May. They learn a variety of skills: tap, jazz, ballet, creative movement. The difference is that they learn it all in one class. Everybody gets a little taste of everything and what they do best becomes their recital routine. We have two annual performances in May open to community, family and friends. Our annual rate is $650 (which can be paid in installments) and is a little less than most studios. Twenty percent of our students receive scholarships because of generous donors.

Q: How does the new studio differ from the old one?

It's much larger. The big change is that we have three studio spaces so we're able to accommodate more students. We're also able to design classes better. We can now cater to our dancers and families better and give them the best possible class fit.

I didn't realize what a big deal the waiting room was until I saw kids or adults who would have been walking on the plaza sidewalk outside the old studio waiting for the crowds to die down are now in here in the sensory waiting area before class chilling in rocking chairs, a swing and a nook built into the wall. I heard one mom on the first class say of her son, "Look how calm he is."

Q: You also mention helping caregivers. How?

We try our best to pay attention to what's going on in their lives. There was a single mom struggling with a behavior change in her young daughter. We assured her we could handle it, and we introduced the mom to another, more experienced mom with four children with disabilities. That mom helped her realize that, while what she was going through was difficult, it wasn't unique and she wasn't alone. Now, the two moms do a monthly dinner. We like to validate these kinds of challenges and help with resources.

Q: Do any of the dance instructors have family members with special needs?

Not right now, but a lot of volunteers do. A lot of them have been high school and college kids in that decision-making part of their lives. Some have become special education teachers, occupational therapists, physical therapists because they got the hands-on experience that is so key to knowing what they want to do with their lives.

