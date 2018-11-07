HOFFMAN, Margaret, RN EOHSJ "Peg" (Gillis)

Passed to her new life November 5, 2018, at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Paul Emil Hoffman MD, retired Colonel USAF. Peg was born in Collins, NY, the daughter of Bertha and Raymond Gillis. Dear sister of Rod (Joyce) Gillis, late Edward (Joan), late Mary (late Harold) Shephard, late Bertha and late Dorthea. Beloved sister-in-law of Sister Mary Hoffman OSB. Loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Over the past 56 years, Peg shared a cherished friendship with Kenneth and Mildred Cooper of Dallas, TX and Elizabeth Aboud of San Antonio, TX. Overcoming polio as a teenager, she graduated from the Mercy Hospital Nursing School and was licensed and served as a Registered Nurse in numerous states including New York and Hawaii. A resident of Texas for many years, in 2017 she moved to WNY to be close to family. She and her husband were a Knight and Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre Jerusalem, pilgrimaged to the Holy Land and to Rome where they attended an audience with Saint Pope John Paul II. Peg walked the Great Wall of China, rode hot air balloons, skydived and traveled through Thailand, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, England and Alaska. We miss her greatly, will remember her always and celebrate a life truly well lived. Friends may call Friday from 3-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rte. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10 am from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 10893 Sisson Highway, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church.

Memorials can be made to Epiphany of Our Lord Church. Condolences made www.wentlandfuneralhome.com